The Matterhorn has experienced many a drama and is considered one of the deadliest mountains. Since the first ascent in 1865, more than 500 mountaineers have died there. Exactly a year ago to the day, another accident occurred, even if it wasn’t a matter of life and death, but rather just two broken ankles. Martin Nörl, overall World Cup winner in snowboard cross 2022 and 2023, ninth in the Olympics and vice world champion, fell so badly on the start straight in Cervinia that he is still not free of symptoms a year later. It was here of all places that the 31-year-old made his comeback, and that had to be considered a success even before the finals on Saturday, because Nörl managed to qualify for this final of the best 32.

He went into qualifying with start number one, as one of 70 starters. “The confidence in the body is there. “Everything feels stable,” Nörl said beforehand, but put it into perspective: “Of course there’s no routine. I get easily thrown off course, especially in the heats against other athletes. I’m not back to 100 percent yet. The goal is to concentrate fully on qualifying.” It worked: after the first time run he was in 19th place and was therefore the second best German after Kurt Hoshino to qualify for the knockout races the following day. In the second run, Leon Ulbricht and Leon Beckhaus also made it to the final, but Paul Berg was five hundredths of a second too slow. For Jana Fischer, her 22nd qualifying place wasn’t enough for the women’s final either.

The overall World Cup victory is not an issue, Nörl wants to qualify for the World Cup “and then play a role there”

The road back was a long one for Nörl: After the fall, he had to undergo two operations, spent six weeks in a wheelchair, was not allowed to put any weight on both legs, was unable to look after the children at home, and then his legs were as thin as a matchstick. “It wasn’t always easy,” he admits, “you saw it with Paul Berg: it took a while for him to get back up to speed. I’m preparing for that too.” In August he’ll be back on the board, traveling with four teammates to Argentina for three weeks to prepare, this time without having to inject any money: “The association managed that well.” After all, these snow days are in Summer is “essential to be at the front”. In all of Europe there are only two routes for preparation, in Saas Fee and in the Pitztal. In addition, the course in Argentina is “not so demanding, easy to get into, and you drive at 1600 meters, not 3500 like in Saas Fee”.

So now Cervinia. “This is special for me,” he says. In 2018 he celebrated his first World Cup victory here and was on the podium three more times, more often than anywhere else. “I always enjoyed racing there, and that’s still the case,” says the Lower Bavarian. He has processed the fall and no longer has the images in his head: “I’m just happy to be there again. I just can’t overdo it at the beginning.” He can still feel the injury when he bends his ankle: “At the start, which doesn’t suit me anyway, I now make even more use of my upper body. As long as I’m riding hard and don’t get hit, I can corner really well. But when things get tough, it can be difficult.” There’s no reason to complain, because he knows: “I’ve gotten through well so far, but now it’s just hit me.” In general, his sport has become much safer, “not like it used to be, when the Akia or the Heli came regularly”.

His goal for the season? “It’s difficult,” he says, “I have to admit to myself that I won’t be at the front right away.” The focus on the overall World Cup is unrealistic. Rather: qualify for the World Cup “and then play a role there”. Not as a medal favorite, but “I want to be in such a position that people don’t like competing against me.” The fact that the World Cup in St. Moritz is late in the season than ever before, from March 16th to 30th, suits him. While others may have problems maintaining motivation and form, Nörl is happy about every week of racing practice. His plan: build up form through the World Cup races for the highlight of the season. And if possible without any further drama.