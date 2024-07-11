A light rain greeted the WorldSBK paddock this morning in Donington (England) not without some logistical difficulties. The Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team has been working since yesterday on the Ducati Panigale V4Rs that will see Nicolò Bulega and Alvaro Bautista on track tomorrow for FP1 (10.00 CEST).

The Italian rider, coming off a solid weekend at Misano in which he climbed onto the second step of the podium three times, temporarily moved into second place in the WorldSBK World Championship standings, 21 points behind Razgatlioglu (BMW).

Third place in the standings for Alvaro Bautista who has to recover 3 points from his teammate.

“I am very happy to be here at Donington on a circuit that I really like,” said Nicolò Bulega. “We come from a very positive weekend like the one at Misano where last week we also did a test that gave us good feelings. The goal is to make the most of our package in the hope that the weather can give us stable conditions.”

Alvaro Bautista, reigning world champion, added: “Racing in England is always a very special feeling because the fans transmit so much passion to you. This circuit is very demanding but at the same time very fun if you manage to take the ideal trajectory. It is clear that the weather can be a determining factor but this applies to all the riders. The first thing we want to do is find the best feeling that was a bit lacking in Misano. It will be very important to start well right from FP1″