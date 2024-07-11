Once again, the Guerreros Azules group has raised controversy against the current administration, and the leader, Yesenia Rojo Carrizoza, defended herself against the accusations made by Mayor Martin Ahumada Quintero, that according to her, he charges fees, showing that some of his officials apply ‘kickbacks’ in the cases of widows of police officers, who take away a good part of the retroactive payment that corresponds to them, in exchange for the pension being paid quickly, and at least in one case, there is talk of up to 200 thousand pesos that they kept, and where the public servant Benito Bon is pointed out as the one who supposedly incurred in this act of corruption. The worst of the case is that they say that there are more affected, victims even of the current legal representative of the commune, who has also done his thing, and against whom they are already seeking the respective evidence. We will have to see what all this ends up being, since there are still widows awaiting payment of the retroactive payment and they threaten to radicalize actions if it is not fulfilled this same month.

The head of the State Tourism Secretariat visited Sinaloa de Leyva yesterday to announce the Sinaloazo 2024 route, which will be for 4×4 vehicles and will take place from August 23 to 25, all with the aim of attracting more visitors to this mountainous region and seeking to turn the municipal capital from a Stately Town into a Magical Town. Ricardo Velarde Cárdenas highlighted that he took advantage of visiting those parts to detect the tourist attributes that the town has, since the idea is to see if it is viable to implement the various government programs, to see if there is a possibility that Sinaloa de Leyva becomes another Magical Town in the state.

Finally, there is a date for the opening of the long-awaited Carl’s Jr. restaurant in the city. During the presentation of the project, it was stated that it will be in the first quarter of next year when it will begin to operate. However, this year they will begin construction of the building, which, by the way, will be large, as it will have a dining area, self-service and a play area, as well as more than 40 parking spaces. Without a doubt, the arrival of this hamburger company will also help in the area of ​​job creation, as there is talk of 50 direct jobs, as well as 80 indirect jobs. The investment will be 30 million pesos and with that, the possibility of more companies looking at Guasave will open up.

At the Coparmex Guasave general assembly last Tuesday, it was made official that Érick Mena Sandoval will be the new president of that business organization, replacing José Gil López Favela, so it would be from next September when he assumes the position for the period 2024-2026. Mena Sandoval did not have many problems winning the vote, since he was the only candidate who registered, who also has the possibility of being re-elected for two additional annual periods. So new times are coming for Coparmex in Guasave, hoping to continue growing under a new helm.