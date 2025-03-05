Manuel Pellegrinicoach of Real Betis, spoke of several proper names in the previous one of the first leg of the eighths of the Conference against Vitoria. The Chilean coach expressed his opinion about the good moment of ISCOteam leader, and its possible citation with the Spanish team. «I see Isco in a good football moment and with an important degree of maturity that allows him to have a even performance in technical and physical quality. I’m glad to see him recovered at a great level, I’m glad to see him in Betis. The national coach is in charge of seeing who is the best and hopefully Isco is in that list. We will see, it is the function of the national coach ».

Also, he talked about The Celsowhich has been included in a first list of Argentina for this break. «It is still with the fisios. There is just over a week for the FIFA break and I see difficult to reintegrate the team before that date, ”said the coach on his options to be against Las Palmas, the return of the duel against Vitoria or Leganés. In that sense, he pointed out about international players that was something positive for all: «For Betis it is a pride that each of the players of his squad is with his national team. The player also raises his mood and the more they quote us, the better. Even if they have to go to South America, Europe or wherever. It is important for them and for the club they go. We cannot complain and the same happens to all clubs ».

About the canterano Ortizalready recovered from the sprain of ankle suffered before the Real Sociedad but that has returned to work with the subsidiary, Pellegrini said that “he had the opportunity to demonstrate his ability in the first team and responded to a good level. Now he has been recovering from an injury, he has to return to the subsidiary to do football. They are Bellerín, Aitor and Sabaly recovered and it is more convenient for him to be in the subsidiary but he has already shown that he is trained to play in the first team of Betis and I am very happy for him ».

Betis coach was also questioned about the continuity of Antony: «It is not the time to be talking about your future. You have to talk about present. He has a new conference match and hopefully he gives the same performance as in the previous matches. It is on loan, there is no clause and it is better to focus on its performance than to be thinking about what can go through the future that depends in addition to other factors and not only on us ».









Finally, it valued the level of Johnny Cardoso: «Johnny demonstrates his player capacity, has an important margin of progress and maturity to continue in his performance and is demonstrating it in each game. I’m glad for him and the team. It brings a lot and will continue to do it ».