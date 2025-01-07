After the abandonment of Laia Sanz at the end of the first stage and of Carlos Sainz and Nani Roma at the end of the dantesque Chrono 48 Hours of the second, in the third stage (Bisha-Al Henakiya, 327 km) the toughness of the rally has hit to another favorite: Sébastien Loeb (Dacia). The French driver suffered a spectacular rollover at the beginning of the special and stopped at kilometer 63, with his participation very compromised.

In motorcycles, after three consecutive wins for Daniel Sanders, the Salamanca rider Lorenzo Santolino (Sherco) scored his first victory, with Edgar Canet (KTM), ninth, again spectacular for the rookie from La Garriga.

Motorcycles

Great victory for Lorenzo Santolino, with Edgar Canet ninth of the day

Finally Lorenzo Santolino, a 37-year-old driver from Salamanca, takes great satisfaction in the Dakar. The one from Sherco, who had abandoned the previous edition on the second day, took the victory in the third stage. He beat the South African Bradley Cox (KTM) by 1m21s and the current champion, Ricky Brabec (Honda), by 4m01s.

Lorenzo Santolino with his Sherco at the Dakar 2025 Christophe Ena / Ap-LaPresse

The lead on two wheels remains in the hands of Daniel Sanders (KTM), who paid for having to open the track for his victory in the second stage. The Australian, 23rd of the day, fell more than 14 minutes behind the Spanish winner, which has seen his substantial advantage in the lead reduced from 12 and a half minutes to just 1m57s over the American Skyler Howes (Honda), while that Ross Branch (Hero) is now at 2m05s. Sanders and Branch are the only two drivers who have not left the provisional podium since the start of the race.

Special mention deserves once again the Catalan Edgar Canet (KTM), who achieved a ninth place in the third stage, 5m31s behind Santolino. The one from La Garriga, in his first Dakar, is 12th overall.