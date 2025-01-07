In the center of the Iberian Peninsula, the autonomous community of Castilla la Mancha is home to a large number of enclaves with unique characteristics, such as ancient cities, charming villas or unique nature. Thus, the province of Toledo, south of Madrid, is one of the most representative of the Castilla-La Mancha territory due to its history and that of a large number of towns that are located in it.

With the winter season showing everything it has to offer, several territories throughout the province are ideal options to prepare a short trip. These are three very pretty towns in Toledo that are perfect for a winter getaway:

Consuegra

Located in the southeast of Toledo, the town of Consuegra stands out for being one of the oldest municipalities in the region. This is due to the presence of prehistoric civilizations on Calderico Hill, although it was not until the time of the Romans when the territory truly began to stand out.

Under the control of the Roman Empire, Consuegra—at that time called Consaburum—became a thriving meeting point as it was located between the roads leading north and south.

Thus, the space was provided with characteristic elements of classical urbanism such as bridges, roads, thermal baths, forums, dams and a circus, among others. With the fall of Roman civilization, neither the Visigothic Kingdom nor the Córdoba Caliphate gave great importance to the enclave, which would recover part of its importance years later, after the reconquest.

Consuegra is home to a large number of monuments from different periods, such as the castle, which is more than 800 years old or its famous windmills, reminiscent of those mentioned by Miguel de Cervantes in his ‘Don Quixote of La Mancha’.





In the same way, the enclave also has many other historical monuments among which to enjoy and learn more about the town, some of them are:

Consuegra Archaeological Museum

Consuegra Roman Dam

Plaza de España

Church of the Holy Christ of the True Cross.

Church of Saint John the Baptist

Tremble

Located to the east of the province of Toledo, the small town of Tembleque stands out, among other things, for presenting a classic La Mancha image. Thus, one of the most significant spaces in the town is its Plaza Mayor, which was also an emblem of the popular baroque of the 17th century and a meeting place for years, as it continues to be today.

For years the town of Tembleque belonged to the previously mentioned Consuegra, living a similar history until its independence in 1509, when Queen Juana granted it the status of a town. Since then, the enclave suffered great decline – mainly in the 18th and 19th centuries – due to a serious flood, as well as multiple looting and fires during the Spanish War of Independence.

However, the Plaza Mayor is not the only attraction of the town, since it also has other spaces such as the Plaza del Orden, with which it is connected through a passageway, or the church of Nuestra Señora de la Asunción, in the style Gothic. In addition, the town has several other religious monuments such as the hermitages of Purísima Concepción, Loreto, San Antón and Vera de la Cruz.

On the other hand, the civil buildings stand out for their characteristic white facades of Tembleque, packed with windows and decorations on the doors. Thus, the Casa de las Torres and the Casa de Postas are two of the elements that highlight the typical La Mancha aesthetic of the area.





Orgaz

Less than half an hour from the city of Toledo, the town of Orgaz stands out for its marked history, since since ancient times this small territory was an important meeting point for several civilizations. Thus, its streets and monuments still preserve the aesthetics that were given to them during the Middle Ages.

By crossing its walls, either through the Arch of San José or the Arch of Belén, it is possible to enjoy the impressive old town. However, the most significant space in the enclave is the Castle of the Counts of Orgaz, dating from the 14th century – although possibly built on a previous construction – and which is preserved in perfect condition.

In the same way, the Five Eyes Bridge allows you to cross the Riansares River as it passes through the town. When crossing it, it is also possible to appreciate the cobblestone road that runs through the enclave. When walking through the town, some buildings such as the Calderón de la Barca house, the Church of Santo Tomás Apóstol or the Expolio, will give an exact portrait of the unique characteristics that define the beauty of the town.