Bogotá, Colombia.- The Mexican Women’s Under-20 Team concluded its participation in the World Cup of the specialty, after suffering the elimination Tonight in front of the United States Selection.

He Tricolorwho got his ticket to Round of 16as second place of the Group Awith four points, crossed with the US Soccer to cope with the Nemesio Camacho Stadium in El Campin.

The National Team from the teacher, Ana Laura Galindowas behind twice in regular time, but the scores of: Valerie Vargas and Montserrat Saldivar They took the game to the extension.

He Women’s U20 Triathlon used several of its strategies to continue competing against the United States, but, at the least expected moment, it saw its goalso he needed to row against the current during the overtime..

The Stars and Stripes had to widen their lead, but the goalkeeper, Renatta Cotakept the one alive Mexican National Team Female after his spectacular save on his right flank.

Despite the demands, the national team did not stop fighting and although the stopwatch was not enough, the entire country feels proud of the participation of the footballers Mexicans, in it Women’s World Cup in Colombia, in the U-20 categoryFinal result, 3-2.

