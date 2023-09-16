Pedro Sánchez does not take a step back. In the midst of an internal debate in the PSOE about the negotiation of the investiture with Carles Puigdemont, the acting President of the Government warned this Friday that if, as everything indicates, Alberto Núñez Feijóo fails in his attempt to achieve the trust of Congress in the coming days 27 and 29 and he receives the order from the King, he will dedicate himself “body and soul” to obtaining the necessary support from the parliamentary groups to be able to continue with the project launched last term.

Sánchez, who reappeared at a CEOE event after several days without public activity due to the covid, did not expressly refer to the former president of the Generalitat nor did he utter the word amnesty, but the support of Puigdemont’s party, Junts per Catalunya, It is essential for his investiture to be successful. And this Thursday the representatives of the independence force insisted that there will be nothing to talk about if a law is not approved that implies recognition by the State that the promoters of the ‘procés’ did not commit crimes. Something that, in addition, the ERC spokesperson, Marta Vilalta, assured this Friday that she sees possible after her contacts with the socialists and with Sumar.

In an attempt to appease the concern already exhibited by former leaders, former high-ranking socialist officials and by some (few) institutional representatives still active, such as the president of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García Page, Sánchez promised that the roadmap he intends to develop will be “coherent with the body and letter of the Constitution”, although the doubts raised by figures such as Felipe González, Alfonso Guerra, Ramón Jáuregui, Jordi Sevilla or the former Minister of Justice Tomás de la Quadra-Salcedo go beyond the legal viability of an amnesty (some believe that it fits in the Magna Carta and others that it does not) and refer to its convenience or political gravity.

Throughout the last week, authoritative voices from the PSOE have been reducing optimism about the possibility of an understanding with Junts and opening the door to an eventual and unwanted electoral repetition. But that message has not served to appease the voices suspicious of the steps that the Chief Executive seems to be taking to continue governing. They were joined this Friday, in fact, by the former deputy general secretary of the PSOE in the times of Alfredo Pérez Rubalcaba and former European parliamentarian, Elena Valenciano, who recalled all the efforts made in the past by her training to explain to the EU that Spain is a rule of law and that those imprisoned in the ‘procés’ were not imprisoned for political reasons but because they had committed crimes.

“Supremacist right”



Valenciano, today a member of the Council of State, defended that the Executive try to negotiate “to the limit” to tie up the investiture, but expressed his disagreement with Puigdemont being granted the status of valid interlocutor and equated Junts with Vox. «They are people who belong to the supremacist right; “We are tied by the sides,” he lamented. He also expressed his regret for the expulsion of Nicolás Redondo from the party, another issue that has stirred up the party internally and that some have interpreted as a warning to sailors for anyone who dares to question the leader’s decisions.

The former number two of the PSOE rejected, on the one hand, the accusation that some of those who have expressed their criticism these days “with seriousness and rigor” are accused of playing into the hands of the PP. And, on the other hand, he admitted that, even without knowing the file that led to the expulsion of the former leader of the socialists of Euskadi, who has been estranged from the party for years, he regrets his departure. «He is much more than someone who is now critical; “He has a track record that supports his loyalty to the acronym,” he defended.

The former president of Extremadura, Juan Carlos Rodríguez Ibarra, also spoke along a similar line to argue that no one can be judged by their latest statements. «To my credit I put that he was general secretary of the PSE at a time when ETA killed; “Let’s balance and see what weighs more,” he argued. He also warned that showing concern about what someone like Redondo might say paints an image of weakness. “And if you seem weak, some, like the fugitive,” he noted in reference to Puigdemont, “take advantage.”

In Ferraz there is discomfort about this type of demonstrations but they insist that the positions of the historical ones are a minority and that Sánchez has the confidence of the current socialist leaders to reach an agreement on the content of which nothing is advanced. The acting president limited himself this Friday to defending his ultimate objectives. «I will dedicate myself to dialogue with the rest of the political forces, but also with civil society, to forge alliances and launch a positive political project, of progress and coexistence, that guarantees the stability of the country and that is fully consistent with the letter and spirit of the Spanish Constitution,” he insisted. “A conciliatory project, based on science and the values, needs and aspirations of the social majority, which will look to the coming months and the coming decades,” he added after accusing Feijóo of being “more determined to prevent another investiture.” than in achieving yours.