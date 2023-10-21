The acting President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, asked this Saturday for protection for all civilians affected by the war between Israel and Hamas. «What we need today is to protect all civilians. I repeat, protect all civilians: those who are held hostage (by the Ismalist militia) and who need to be returned to their families and those who are suffering the horror in Gaza,” he noted during his speech at the Egyptian summit ‘El Cairo for peace’.

The leader, Spanish, and current European president, has highlighted the value of this forum by understanding that it must be the “first step” to “promote dialogue and peace”, in order to prevent the “critical” conflict that lived in the area becomes a “regional escalation” with unforeseen consequences. In fact, Sánchez has made it clear that the world is “shocked by the spiral of violence and bloodshed” that grips Israel and Gaza, so “it is time for the international community to act bravely.”

Now the essential thing is to protect all civilians. To the hostages, who must be immediately returned to their families, and to those who suffer the horror in Gaza. The only way to achieve this is with more humanitarian aid and a humanitarian ceasefire. And at the same time,… pic.twitter.com/xWrkK3fpwq — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) October 21, 2023

In that sense, he has specified that the “only way” to find a solution involves two main factors: achieving more humanitarian aid and an end to humanitarian jurisdiction, “coupled with an international “effort” to “lay the foundations for two States.” “Israel and Palestine, who respect each other and coexist in security and peace.”

The president has reiterated that Spain condemns “the terrorist attacks perpetrated against Israel” and the recognition of Tel Aviv’s right to “defend itself in strict compliance with International Law and International Humanitarian Law.” But he has also called on the rest of the countries to act and focus on what is “urgent and important.” As a priority, he has set “protecting the civilian population and guaranteeing access for humanitarian aid to Gaza”, in a sustainable manner and with sufficient “scale” to satisfy all Palestinians. He has also called on Hamas to “release all hostages immediately and unconditionally”..