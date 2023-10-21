A Final Fantasy 16 crossover is coming to Square Enix’s MMORPG Final Fantasy 14.

As revealed at the Final Fantasy Fan Fest in London, the crossover will be a special event featuring protagonist Clive joining the Warriors of Light.

Better yet, there will be a Torgal mount and even puppy Torgal.

Final Fantasy 16 crossover trailer.

Called The Path Infernal, the event will be based on the story of Final Fantasy 16 but has been carefully constructed to not spoil too much of the story for players yet to visit Valisthea.

Judging by the announcement video, we should get a battle with Ifrit, and there will be plenty of unique loot and gear to acquire.



Ifrit battle in Final Fantasy 16 crossover event. | Image credit: square enix

The Final Fantasy 16 crossover was one of many announcements made at the London Fan Fest, including the reveal of the first of two new Jobs: Viper.

As for other crossovers, the Fall Guys event will launch in the Gold Saucer next week on 31st October.

Square Enix’s Naoki Yoshida was producer on Final Fantasy 16, on top of his role as director and producer on Final Fantasy 14, so this crossover seemed somewhat inevitable.

A PC version of Final Fantasy 16 is also on the way.