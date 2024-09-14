When you visit Sanborns stores as well as on their website, you will find a wide variety of departments, with items for every taste and need. If you are looking for a Smart TV, you will find options with the best technologies, so you will find the ideal one to renovate your entertainment room, as well as economical options thanks to their discounts and payment flexibility, in the same way, models from prestigious brands such as Samsung, Hisense, LG, and more, so you can choose the one that best suits what you are looking for.

One of the best offers that the department store owned by Carlos Slim has is the

LG 70-inch 4K UHD 70ur8750psa screen This model from the leading technology brand, LG, has a 58% discount, so from an initial price of $33,999 currently, given its great offer, you can purchase it at Only $13,995 with this discount, it seeks to ensure that its customers take advantage of the lower cost, even if they do not resist buying a new one.

In addition to the option of acquiring it for less than half of its initial price, the retail company has bank promotions, including Sanborns cards, for which, with solvent credit, it offers you an additional 5% discount on Revolving Credit, in addition to this, the option of paying in 6 months without interest with TC Sanborns, in addition to this, it has different credit plans, including, 24 fixed monthly payments of 1,079.81, however, when paying with another card, you can do it in 6 months for 2,232 pesos.

With this screen that has a 58% discount, and free shipping so you can buy it online, you can enjoy your favorite movies and series with its The a5 AI 4K Gen6 processor automatically analyzes and optimizes picture and sound so your content looks spectacular. You can enjoy conventional images in 4K resolution with greater clarity and precision with its 4K Upscaler.

What are the features of the 70-inch LG screen?

◉ From your favorite content to your preferred way to watch it, webOS 23 new Home has evolved to give you greater accessibility and convenience.

◉ Get personalized movie recommendations, an overview of your favorite team’s upcoming games, and your own notifications, all from one place just for you.

◉ Create dedicated cards for your favorite apps and services. Organize them as you wish, change them, and quickly access their content.

◉ Vivid colors and remarkable details with 4K HDR10 Pro

◉ A Smarter Visual Experience with the α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6

◉ Intelligent functionality, including ThinQ AI and WebOS

Access to your favorite Streams: LG Channels, Netflix, Apple TV+ and Disney+