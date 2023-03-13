Many different types of wigs, including V part wigs, U part wigs, headband wigs, glueless lace wigs, lace closure wigs, and lace front wigs, are widely available for attractive women looking for better, more comfortable wigs. Desire to V-part wigs are a new type of wig that is popular due to its obvious benefits and unique lace structure. There are many similarities between a v-part wig and a lace front wig, and people want to know which is the better option. In fact, they are both wigs that can make you look more beautiful and are comfortable and breathable. Additionally, it can be difficult for newcomers to understand the subtle variations between wigs. So, let’s get straight to the point and understand it well.

This section explains the two types of wigs, their pros and cons, how they differ, and how to choose the best one for your needs.

V Part Wig

V part wig is type of human hair wig. There is a v part in the middle of the v part wig. The lace of the V part wig measures 13 inches around and 4-6 inches long. When wearing a wig with a V part, you can part it in the middle of your head, and the overall wearing effect looks natural.

Lace Front Wig

Lace frontal wig is a type of wig. The front of your head features a lace on lace front wig. Both the lace size and length on the lace front wig are 13 inches. But compared to V part wig, lace area is more. When you use a lace front wig, you can part your wig in any direction.

Lace front wigs and V part wigs have certain similarities.

1. 100% virgin human hair and imported lace are used to make lace front and v part wig.

2. They can make women attractive and add delicate features to their face.

3. They are totally appropriate for women of color.

4. The wig includes three combs on the front, back and sides so you can set them correctly on your head.

5. Both lace front and V part wigs use a comfortable and breathable elastic mesh, and have the same internal design.

Difference Points Between Lace Front and V Part Wigs

1. Lace depth for lace front wig is 4 inches, compared to 5 inches for V part human hair wig.

2. V part wig and 13×4 lace front wig have a natural hairline that extends from ear to ear and looks very realistic. However, there are enough differences between them that make it easier for you to choose and understand between them.

3. Since these wigs are handmade and of higher quality than machine-made wigs, the production method makes them more expensive. However, lace front wigs are more expensive than V-part wigs because they have more handmade lace than the latter.

4. A lace front wig can be parted anywhere, while a V part wig can only be parted in the middle because the lace is only 1 inch wide at the scalp. After all, there is enough lace.

Which is better for you?

After recognizing their differences, you can ask which one is better. It depends on your needs.

You can choose a V part wig if you prefer to keep your hair in the middle, despise spending a lot of time applying your wig, have low expectations for hairstyles, and just a little bit on one. want to spend money

Otherwise, if you want to experiment with different parts and hairstyles and don’t mind spending money, the 13X4 lace front wig or 13X6 lace front wig is recommended.

Overall, many wigs have different wear effects. There is no doubt that these attractive wigs will give you a new look and boost your confidence. Please do not hesitate to contact us if you need a good wig. We will do our best to help you choose the right wig.