On Friday, September 13, 2024, on the ‘Volcán’ Universitario court, the UANL Tigers They received a visit from the Athletic San Luisfor the match corresponding to matchday seven of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
In the first half, Tigres experienced three complicated plays: a goal disallowed for Uriel Antuna, a red card not reviewed by the VAR and an expulsion against Juan Brunetta. This added to the fact that Atlético San Luis arrived at the ‘Volcán’ Universitario looking to add more than just a draw.
In the second half, however, Tigres took to the field with determination. Understanding that they were one man down on the field, Veljko Paunovic took the necessary risks in search of victory, regardless of the circumstances… and they achieved it.
We share with you the goal of Fernando Gorriarán in the last moments of the match, which gave Tigres UANL the three points and today they sleep as absolute leaders of the Mexican championship. Undefeated, it is fair to add.
Querétaro vs. Tigers
Corregidora Stadium
Tuesday, September 17
21:00 hours
Matchday 8, Liga MX
The last time Tigres and Querétaro faced each other was in matchday three of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the match ended in a 1-1 draw. The match took place on the La Corregidora stadium field.
Juarez vs. Tigers
Benito Juarez Olympic Stadium
Sunday, September 22
19:00 hours
Matchday 9, Liga MX
The last time Tigres and Juárez FC faced each other was on matchday nine of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the match ended 1-0 in favor of the university team. The match took place on the ‘Volcán’ field.
Tigers vs. Lion
University Stadium
Friday, September 27th
20:00 hours
Matchday 10, Liga MX
The last time Tigres and León faced each other was on matchday one of the 2024 Clausura tournament. The match ended in a victory for Tigres, by a score of 2-1. The match took place on the field of the Nou Camp stadium.
Tigres vs Puebla
University Stadium
Saturday, October 5th
17:00 hours
Matchday 11, Liga MX
The last time these two teams met in a Liga MX match was on matchday thirteen of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the match ended 3-2 in favor of Tigres UANL. The match took place on the field of the Cuauhtémoc stadium.
Monterrey vs Tigres
BBVA
Saturday, October 19
21:10 hours
Matchday 12, Liga MX
The last time these two teams met was in the second leg of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the match ended 1-1 on the BBVA stadium pitch. The overall score was 3-2 in favor of Rayados.
