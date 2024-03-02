The expected San Marcos Fair in Mexico For this year 2024, it announced its complete lineup to the delight of all the people who were eagerly waiting to go to the Star Forum, located in Aguascalientes, and thus enjoy the presentations from world-class artists, at no cost. Singers like Christina Aguilera, Sting, Alejandro Sanz and Enrique Iglesias They promise to give themselves to the show in this long-awaited Mexican event. Do you want to know the complete dates, times and all the details of the festival? Keep reading.

He St. Mark's Festival It is cataloged as one of the most important festivals in Latin America. This is the reason why many Mexicans separate this day in their calendar in order to attend this free event.

When is the San Marcos Fair 2024?

By 2024, the San Marcos Fair is scheduled from April 13 to May 5. Are three weeks of many activities for the general public.

What is the complete poster for the San Marcos Fair 2024?

Don diablo – Friday, April 12 at 4:00 p.m.

– Friday, April 12 at 4:00 p.m. Belanova – Saturday, April 13 at 10:00 p.m.

– Saturday, April 13 at 10:00 p.m. Alicia Villareal – Sunday, April 14 at 9:00 p.m.

– Sunday, April 14 at 9:00 p.m. Julio Preciado – Monday, April 15 at 9:00 p.m.

– Monday, April 15 at 9:00 p.m. Sting– Tuesday, April 16 at 9:00 p.m.

Sting will perform classics like 'My Life', 'Movin Out' (Anthony's Song) and 'New York State of Mind'. Photo: Rock&Pop

Ghost – Wednesday, April 17 at 9:00 p.m.

– Wednesday, April 17 at 9:00 p.m. sech – Thursday, April 18 at 9:00 p.m.

– Thursday, April 18 at 9:00 p.m. Manuel Carrasco – Friday, April 19 at 9:00 p.m.

– Friday, April 19 at 9:00 p.m. Carlos Baute – Saturday, April 20 at 9:00 p.m.

– Saturday, April 20 at 9:00 p.m. Military Symphony – Monday, April 22 at 9:00 p.m.

– Monday, April 22 at 9:00 p.m. Christina Aguilera– Tuesday, April 23 at 9:00 p.m.

Christina Aguilera returns to Mexico after five years. Photo: Sports World

Spring Set – Wednesday, April 24 at 9:00 p.m.

– Wednesday, April 24 at 9:00 p.m. Placido Domingo – Thursday, April 25 at 9:00 p.m.

– Thursday, April 25 at 9:00 p.m. Enrique Iglesias – Friday, April 26 at 9:00 p.m.

– Friday, April 26 at 9:00 p.m. Icons of Classic Rock – Saturday, April 27 at 9:00 p.m.

– Saturday, April 27 at 9:00 p.m. Sebastian Yatra – Sunday, April 28 at 9:00 p.m.

– Sunday, April 28 at 9:00 p.m. Original Lemon Band – Monday, April 29 at 9:00 p.m.

– Monday, April 29 at 9:00 p.m. Maria Becerra– Tuesday, April 30 at 9:00 p.m.

The Argentine recently dazzled in her presentation in Viña del Mar. Photo: Europa FM

Wisin – Wednesday, May 1 at 9:00 p.m.

– Wednesday, May 1 at 9:00 p.m. Accordion Duel – Thursday, May 2 at 9:00 p.m.

– Thursday, May 2 at 9:00 p.m. TOTO – Friday, May 3 at 9:00 p.m.

– Friday, May 3 at 9:00 p.m. Il Divo – Saturday, May 4 at 9:00 p.m.

– Saturday, May 4 at 9:00 p.m. Alejandro Sanz – Sunday, May 5 at 9:00 p.m.

Alejandro Sanz has just received gold and silver seagulls in Viña del Mar. Photo: Radio Cumbre

What artists will be on the stage at the San Marcos Fair?

The concert that will be given by the artists who will perform at the palenque of the San Marco FairYes, there will be a cost and tickets are available on the platform. TicketsNow! Among the artists who will perform at this place, stand outChristian Nodal, Julión Álvarez, Carín León, María José, Gloria Trevi, Emmanuel & Mijares, Alejandro Fernández, Bronco, Yuridia, Junior H, Fuerza Regida, Carlos Rivera, Natanael Cano,among others.

