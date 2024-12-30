San Andrés lights up: heritage and sustainability in the heart of Madrid

In the historic neighborhood of La Latina, the church of San Andrés Apóstol, whose history dates back to the 12th century, has since been a silent refuge for residents and visitors. Its solid stone walls have seen the flow of Madrid life, guarding within it stories of saints, parishioners and families who have passed through its doors in search of consolation, peace or a simple moment of meditation. Today, this emblematic corner of Madrid is reborn with a new artistic lighting that not only highlights its greatness, but also brings its legacy closer to those who rediscover it every day.

The new lighting system, composed of 128 LED projectors and 215 meters of light strips, not only allows the creation of dynamic scenes adapted to liturgical and cultural celebrations, but also represents a great advance towards sustainability. This intervention has reduced the temple’s energy consumption by 46%, avoiding the emission of 1.8 tons of CO2 per year, an impact equivalent to traveling 10,000 kilometers by car. However, beyond the numbers, the real achievement is in how this light transforms the link between the church and its surroundings, turning it into a beacon of encounter for neighbors and visitors.

Thanks to this lighting, some architectural and artistic elements that previously went unnoticed have taken on a new life. The central nave, the chancel, the dome and the sculptures now shine with a warmth that invites you to stop. Works of art on loan from the Prado Museum and baroque ornaments, which remained hidden in the shadows for years, emerge in all their splendor, reminding residents that cultural heritage is not only history; It is present, and it is yours.

With this project, the church of San Andrés Apóstol joins the more than 700 performances carried out by the Endesa Foundation throughout Spain, consolidating its commitment to the preservation of cultural and historical heritage. Thanks to this light, the temple becomes a transformed space, reflecting the union between past and present, tradition and innovation. On its illuminated walls, neighbors rediscover their history and find a renewed symbol of community and belonging. Light not only reveals what was hidden, but also reminds us that true history is written by those who live it.