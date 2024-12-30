The largest program in its history to commemorate the tenth anniversary of the now traditional bullfights of La Puebla del Río: three days of celebrations (the first, as usual, childish), two bullfights, a livestock competition of maximum prestige, victorious bullfighters of the main cycles of the bullfighting scene, a celebration at the Maestranza as a reward for the winner, music from the Banda Tejerarelease of heifers at noon and, to finish off the boost to this successful San Sebastián festivity, the first television broadcast in its historywhich will be through the Canal Sur cameras. They repeat Morante de la Puebla and Pedro Jorge Marques as organizers of this inaugural cycle of the European bullfighting season, established as one of the great events of the entire year.

Morante wants to give him a new impulse to these celebrations with an even more brilliant programming than that of previous years, after having taken back the reins of its organization last year thanks to the appearance of this new municipal government, headed by the independent Maria Dolores Prosperand with the invaluable collaboration of his attorney and most trusted person, Pedro Jorge Marques. As this newspaper has learned, in the absence of the posters being made official soon, the programming will start on Friday, January 17 with the now traditional children’s day (chupinazo, running of the bulls with carts and proclamation), followed byand two bull runs and bullfights on January 18 and 19.

The first of these bullfights (January 18) will be a livestock competition with the presence of some of the favorite currencies of bullfighting figures: Garcigrande, Alcurrucén, Talavante, Matilla, Espartaco and Fermín Bohórquez. The next day six will be fought Murteira Grave steers. After initial conversations with the Department of the Presidency of the Junta de Andalucía and Canal Sur, at least one of the two celebrations will be televised by the public channel of all Andalusians.

As Lola Prósper, recently arrived at the La Puebla del Río City Council, had warned a year ago, her purpose was increase the celebrations for subsequent editions, “in view of the success that has always aroused with the figure of the maestro.” It was she who pointed out to this newspaper that «without Morante, it wouldn’t make sense» this popular festival. The mayor managed to get the bullfighter to recommit himself to his town and its festivals, after the discourtesy of the previous municipal government during a brief post-pandemic period, when the most decaffeinated bull run in its history was organized. The festivities in honor of San Sebastián experienced a new boost last year with the return of Morante, when the cigarette streets overflowed without precedent. There is no doubt that the bullfighter from La Puebla del Río, as a great international idol of bullfighting, is the biggest and best possible attraction for festivities in which he participates and enjoys like another local resident.









According to the technical specifications sheetto which ABC de Seville has had access, the portable bullring will be installed, as usual, in the entrance esplanade of the municipality and must have a minimum capacity of 1,500 spectators. It is worth remembering that this newspaper already pointed out in the report of the last edition that, after the unquestionable success, the municipality and the Government of Andalusia should consider co-financing the construction of a fixed bullring, since, among many other reasons, La Puebla del Rio is known internationally for having among its neighbors one of the most important bullfighters in the history of bullfighting.

As ordered in the contract, the installation of the fenced in the 700 meters of the bullfighting route It should begin “around January 7.” All these tasks will also be carried out by the budget of the society of Morante de la Puebla and Pedro Marques.