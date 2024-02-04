Six of the 10 victims of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in Lisichansk are in the Lugansk Republican Clinical Hospital. Three of them, women and a man, are in extremely serious condition. LPR Health Minister Natalia Pashchenko announced this on Sunday, February 4.

“All victims are provided with all necessary medical care. We are in constant contact with the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation and the Federal Center for Disaster Medicine,” the minister is quoted as saying on the Telegram channel of the LPR government.

Consultations were also held with specialists from federal health care institutions.

“When the condition stabilizes, we are ready to transfer patients for treatment to federal clinics,” Pashchenko emphasized.

Ukrainian militants attacked a bakery building in Lysichansk on Saturday, February 3. A search and rescue operation was launched at the scene as the victims were trapped under rubble. According to the latest data, 28 civilians, including one child, were killed as a result of the shelling. Emergency Situations Ministry employees rescued 10 people from the rubble; doctors are fighting for their lives.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, called the attack on the bakery in Lisichansk “gratitude” of Kyiv extremists for the “generous” financial support from the states of the European Union. The Russian Federation intends to inform international organizations about the latest terrorist actions committed by the Ukrainian authorities.

Ukrainian militants are systematically shelling the territories of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions against the backdrop of a special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which Russia announced on February 24, 2022.

