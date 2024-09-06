Russian TV presenter Maria Rybakova suffered a mishap in her appearance during a live broadcast. The corresponding video is provided by the M24 TV channel “VKontakte”.

So, the TV presenter appeared before the audience in a pink dress with a low neckline and a black belt at the waist. She was sitting at the table and talking to her colleague, co-host Ivan Evdokimov. During the conversation, Rybakova’s belt suddenly came undone. “Oh, my belt came off. What does that mean? That someone is eating too much,” she said ironically.

At the same time, Evdokimov carefully moved the laptop and a glass of coffee so that the viewers had a better view. “What beauty, enjoy. Ratings tomorrow,” the journalist commented.

