“We protested three times against this wing, the FIA ​​took the right decision. Now the focus is on the front wing”. Helmut Marko he commented on the news of the day, even though it is news that will only have an effect on one weekend between now and the end of the championship, the one in Las Vegas.

The FIA ​​has imposed some restrictions on McLaren changes – defined as ‘light’ by the Woking team – to the low-loading wing mounted in Azerbaijan, a wing that will in fact be used again only in Las Vegas and which had instead just returned from use in Monza and Baku.

In the press conference reserved for team principals Frederic Vasseur he did not hide a hint of disappointment for a decision that came a week late for Ferrari considering the outcome of the Baku race. “You can imagine that on our side there is a bit of frustration, we arrived wheel to wheel at Turn 1 in Baku 10 times,” Vasseur said. Indeed, with even just a little more margin, Leclerc would have responded to Piastri’s overtaking in one of the 30 laps following the Australian’s move. “I think this wing was more than at the limit – added Vasseur – we have all seen the images. It is not our job, however, to expose ourselves on these issues. The FIA ​​deals with them and we trust their work”.