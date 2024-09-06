The initial numbers for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 are really good. although the game has so far been played mainly by those who purchased the deluxe editions. Launched into Early Access on September 5th Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has received positive reviews from critics, with average scores on Metacritic ranging from 82 (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S) to 83 (PC). There are a few dissenting voices, such as those of PC Gamer and PCGamesN who criticized the action as being too chaotic, ultimately giving it a 6 / 10.

The players also welcomed him wellexcept for a controversy regarding the installation on Steam of a client tied to Epic Games, necessary for crossplay. There was also controversy over support for ultrawide monitors, which will be added via a patch in September. Currently 75% of reviews (more than 8,500) are positive.

Even in terms of contemporary players the data is excellent. In the first 24 hours it reached a peak of 134,302 players, a number destined to be surpassed with the arrival of buyers of the standard edition in the game on September 9th. In any case, already now Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is 11th biggest Steam launch of 2024 for contemporary players. Let’s see the complete ranking.

Black Myth: Wukong – 2.4 million CCU

Palworld – 2.1 million CCU

Helldivers 2 – 458.7k CCU

The First Descendant (free-to-play) – 264.8k CCU

Last Epoch – 264.7k CCU

Once Human (free-to-play) – 231.6k CCU

Dragon’s Dogma 2 – 228.5 CCU

Content Warning – 204.4k CCU (reached its peak while being free-to-keep in the first 24 hours of launch)

Manor Lords – 173.1k CCU

Enshrouded – 160.4k CCU

Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 – 134.3k CCU

Note that, based on these metrics, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is publisher Focus Entertainment’s biggest Steam launch yetwhich fared better than Atomic Heart (38.4k CCU), My Time at Sandrock (21.7k CCU), GreedFall (16.3k CCU), and Vampyr (16.1k CCU).

In short, this is a really great start for a title that will certainly get people talking, of which you can read our review.