The head of the press center of the group “West” Serhiy Zybinsky announced the failure of the transfer of reserves of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kupyansk direction. He announced this on Sunday, March 19.

“During the day, in the Kupyansk direction, the West grouping of troops thwarted two enemy attempts to conduct reconnaissance in force in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Gryanikovka, as well as the transfer of reserves and the rotation of units of the armed forces of Ukraine in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Pershotravneve,” Zybinsky said.

He added that the crews of self-propelled artillery installations (ACS) “Msta-S” and guns “Hyacinth” destroyed three sabotage and reconnaissance groups (DRGs) of the enemy in the area of ​​the settlements of Gryanikovka, Orlyanskoye and Artemovka.

In addition, Zybinsky said that in the area of ​​u200bu200bthe settlement of Dvurechnoye, artillerymen destroyed an enemy mortar crew during a counter-battery fight.

Earlier, on March 18, Yevgeny Polovodov, an officer of the press center of the Zapad group, announced the destruction of two enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups from the 103rd separate territorial defense brigade and the 92nd separate mechanized brigade in the Kupyansk direction.

Polovodov also said that Russian gunners destroyed a D-20 towed howitzer, as well as Akatsia and Krab self-propelled artillery mounts (ACS) in the Petropavlovka area. According to him, a counter-battery fight is being conducted in the area of ​​the Volchansk settlement.

On March 15, Sergey Zybinsky, head of the press center of the Zapad grouping of the Russian Armed Forces (AF), said that Russian forces in the Kupyansk direction took control of part of the industrial zone and liquidated the Ukrainian DRG. Also, Russian motorized riflemen opened and destroyed Ukrainian saboteurs from the 14th separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the village of Sinkovka in the Kharkiv region.

The head of the Novokakhovsk urban district, Volodymyr Leontiev, said the day before that Ukrainian sabotage groups were not abandoning their attempts to cross to the left bank of the Kherson region, but all their actions were being stopped.

Prior to that, on March 12, the official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, said that Russian troops had stopped the actions of five Ukrainian DRGs in the special operation zone. They were seen in the Kupyan direction in the territories of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) and in the Kharkiv region.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

