What is the significance of the South China Sea?

Chinese political expert and professor of international relations at Shanghai University, Dr. Ding Long, points out that the economic and strategic importance of the South China Sea region is “very great”..

And about that importance, he tells Sky News Arabia that the South China Sea controls one of the most important waterways in the world, and is located in sea outlets between the Pacific and Indian oceans, and there are huge wealth of oil, gas, minerals and fish. .

The South China Sea is a strategic space rich in energy and fish resources, and witnesses geographical disputes between China and neighboring countries such as India, Japan and the Philippines.

For his part, the military and strategic expert, Brigadier General Naji Malaeb, believes that the importance of the region is related to the “Taiwan Strait”, which is one of the busiest shipping lanes in the region and through which more than 90 percent of Chinese, Korean and Japanese trade passes towards Asia, the Middle East and India. .

In his interview with “Sky News Arabia”, he says that China wants to control the Taiwan Strait to protect the shipping lanes that pass through it, because the Chinese economy depends on exports and Beijing needs to impose “absolute control” on this trade route. .

Beijing has become the “hegemonic power” in the South China Sea, through which trillions of dollars in trade pass each year, a status it has advanced step by step over the past decade, according to the Wall Street Journal.“.

Strengthening Chinese influence.. Why?

Ding Long affirms that China seeks to strengthen its presence and control over its lands and waters in the South China Sea region in defense of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, according to compelling historical and geographical evidence. .

“At the same time, China has put forward many initiatives to cooperate with countries bordering the sea in energy, fisheries and infrastructure projects,” he says. “.

And he stresses that China is working to confront American and Western influence and to curb US penetration in the region, through Beijing’s “intensive” moves in the region. “.

From the military point of view, China is seeking to establish a “marine protection” area in the South China Sea, and China has turned the coral reefs there into artificial islands, and then into military bases, which are the subject of a major dispute with Japan, according to Naji Malaeb. .

The strategist says that Beijing is working to create a “unified maritime defense zone” that extends from the Yellow Sea to the East and South China Seas . This is so that Chinese nuclear submarines can achieve their full potential in counterattack and allow aircraft carriers to advance, according to Malaeb .

Siege America and its allies?

Naji Malaeb talks about the United States’ attempt to “weaken China” in order to continue America’s hegemony over the Indian and Pacific oceans.

Depending on the stadiums, this may be done through two methods:

Formation of alliances from the countries of the region to confront China militarily “.

Diplomatic path and the establishment of an “Asian peace” with Beijing.

At the same time, Malaeb points to “the difficulty of antagonizing China in its region or getting involved in a conflict with it,” and says that “Chinese influence will remain stronger than its American counterpart in the region.”“.

For his part, the Chinese expert says that China possesses “the historical legitimacy and legal reference for its moves in the region“.

Beijing has strengthened its naval power in the past years, making it superior to other regional and international powers militarily, according to Ding Long..

China is the “first maritime power in the world” in terms of the number of ships ahead of the United States.

And Ding Long points out that “China enjoys economic and financial capabilities that enable it to go to war with any power that claims sovereignty over the South China Sea region.”“.

China’s gains in the region are now so entrenched that they are unlikely to be reversed in any way other than “military conflict,” according to the Wall Street Journal.