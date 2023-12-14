You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Vladimir Putin.
EFE/EPA/ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO
Vladimir Putin.
'We were not the ones who spoiled relations,' Putin said.
E F
Russia will restore its relations with the United States and the European Union (EU) when they learn to respect other countries and when they choose to seek compromises instead of sanctions, declared Russian President Vladimir Putin today at his press conference in end of the year.
“When they begin to respect other people, other countries, when they seek compromises instead of trying to solve their problems through sanctions or warlike actions, then the fundamental foundations will be laid for the restoration of relations,” he said.
He added that “these conditions are not yet in place, but we are ready for it.”
Putin insisted that the restoration of relations between Russia and the West “It's not up to us, we weren't the ones who ruined the relationships.”
The Russian president pointed out that for decades Russia strived to “establish normal relations with Ukraine”, pBut it was precisely the West that pushed kyiv to the “coup d'état” of 2014.
He accused the US of having spent more than $5 billion to destabilize Ukraine and the EU of turning a blind eye to this situation and listening to Washington.
