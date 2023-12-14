Famitsu published i sales data of physical software and hardware games in Japan for the week of December 4, 2023 to December 10, 2023. Let's start with software sales (total sales from release to December 10 in parentheses):

[NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 82,470 (1,232,981) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 62,488 (540,444) [NSW] Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince (Square Enix, 01/12/23) – 51,698 (398,281) [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 26,879 (1,005,562) [NSW] Super Mario RPG (Nintendo, 11/17/23) – 17,082 (396,836) [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (New Price Version) (Square Enix, 07/12/23) – 14,085 (New) [NSW] WarioWare: Move It! (Nintendo, 11/03/23) – 13,544 (87,823) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 12,861 (3,338,767) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 12,189 (5,568,741) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 07/12/18) – 11,398 (5,347,546)

Without much surprise, we see that Super Mario Bros. Wonder is first and has now well exceeded 1.2 million units. The only news of the week, among other things the only PS5 game in the ranking, is Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade: no, it is not a mistake, as it is a new physical version of the game, with a new price, which is therefore cataloged as a new game in the ranking.