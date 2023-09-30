A massive Russian drone air strike on Odessa occurred late yesterday evening.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has outlined plans for his country to become an international military hub. He said that Ukraine will offer special conditions to companies willing to co-develop weapons.

Slovaks are voting in parliamentary elections that could radically reshape the country’s approach to Ukraine and create deep rifts within NATO. The favorite is a pro-Kremlin figure who has said he would stop sending weapons to Ukraine.

Marking the first anniversary of the illegal annexation of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia, the Kremlin also announced that citizens would be subjected to compulsory conscription for the first time.

Ukrainian police have arrested two people suspected of hiding a Russian anti-missile system left over from fighting in the first days of the war.

