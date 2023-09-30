Scientist Danilov-Danilyan announced the deterioration of global environmental indicators

Russian scientist, scientific director of the Institute of Water Problems of the Russian Academy of Sciences Viktor Danilov-Danilyan announced the deterioration of global environmental indicators in all areas, except for solving the problem of ozone holes. His words lead RIA News.

“Absolutely all global environmental characteristics are deteriorating, except for those, this is the only exception, which characterize the state of the ozone layer,” the academician emphasized.

Danilov-Danilyan spoke at the Altai Economic Forum “Thread of Nature”. He noted that the characteristics of the ozone layer are improving after the adoption of the Montreal Protocol, which limits the circulation and production of ozone-depleting substances, but in other indicators there is a negative trend.

According to the scientist, the concentration of greenhouse gases is increasing, the area of ​​forests is decreasing, but deserts are increasing, and chemical pollution of the soil continues.

Earlier, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said that saving the planet from global warming will require investing even more money in environmental initiatives and less politics so that countries can unite to fight the climate crisis.