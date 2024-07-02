The Russian Embassy in Tallinn sent a note of protest to the Estonian Foreign Ministry

The Russian Embassy in Tallinn sent a note of protest to the Estonian Foreign Ministry calling for the relocation of Soviet soldiers’ burial sites to be stopped. reported Embassy press service.

“The embassy expresses its strong protest in connection with the dismantling of gravestones in the village of Tehumardi on the island of Saaremaa and the planned exhumation of the remains of Red Army soldiers buried under them,” the statement said.

It is emphasized that the Russian side sent a note to the Estonian Foreign Ministry calling for a halt to these actions, as well as an end to the destruction of Soviet military memorial heritage sites.