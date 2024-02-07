The police and the Public Prosecution Service (OM) will take faster and direct action against activists who violate the law. This could include an on-the-spot fine. If immediate action cannot be taken, they will be fined and prosecuted afterwards. This was agreed in the emergency meeting that outgoing Justice Minister Dilan Yesilgöz had with the Public Prosecution Service and the police on Wednesday morning.

