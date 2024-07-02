Ruler of Sharjah tops “X”…and followers: “Sultan of Hearts…may happiness never leave your face”

Today, July 2, marks the birth anniversary of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who was born on this day in 1939.

On this occasion, the hashtag #Sultan_bin_Mohammed_Al_Qasimi topped the list of most popular topics on the “X” platform in the United Arab Emirates.

Hundreds of followers shared the hashtag, and attached the most beautiful congratulatory phrases to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi on the occasion of his birthday, and wished His Highness a long life with health and wellness.

Through the hashtag, followers expressed their love, appreciation and gratitude to His Highness, given what His Highness has provided to them over the past many years, and because he was a second father to them working for their interest and continuous development. One of them said: “Today marks the birthday of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah. Happy birthday, and may our emirate flourish every year thanks to your wisdom and sound vision. We are all in love with the Sultan of Hearts.”

Another said: “May you remain a just ruler for us, and may Sharjah remain proud of you. May you remain a generous father for us, and may we remain dutiful to you. May you remain with us every year, and we are more fortunate to have you.”

Observers stressed that His Highness’s vision and efforts have achieved great development for the Emirate of Sharjah in various fields, especially economic and cultural, and that the emirate has witnessed great prosperity thanks to His Highness’s wisdom. One of them said: “Today marks the birthday of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, and thanks to his vision and efforts, Sharjah has achieved great development in various economic and cultural fields.”

Another said: “Happy New Year, and may our emirate prosper every year thanks to your wisdom and sound vision.”

For their part, tweeters said that His Highness’s birthday is the birthday of the Emirate of Sharjah, and the birthday of hope for its people. One of them said: “Today is July 2nd… the birthday of the Ruler of Sharjah… and the birthday of the Emirate of Sharjah… and the birthday of hope for its people.”

Followers also mentioned the noble qualities that characterize His Highness, such as justice, culture, tenderness and compassion. One of them said: “On this day, the just, cultured ruler and the compassionate and loving father, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, was born. May God protect him and grant him health, wellness and a long life.”