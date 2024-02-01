Turkey | The gunman took hostages because of the Gaza war, the police caught him during a bathroom break

The police released the hostages after nine hours.

Gunman took seven hostages at a factory in Turkey on Thursday. The news agencies AFP and Anatolia.

The police released the hostages after a nine-hour siege. It was decisive when the gunman had to go to the toilet. In that case, the police caught him unharmed.

The venue is in the city of Gebze in the province of Kocaeli, about 50 kilometers southeast of the center of Istanbul, on the Asian side of the Bosphorus.

One of the hostages posted pictures and videos on social media of a gunman who had covered his face with a Palestinian flag, was holding a gun and apparently wearing a suicide vest. AFP verified the photos and videos as correct.

“The man's goal was to stop Israel's massacre in Gaza and open the Rafah border crossing in Egypt” for humanitarian aid to be delivered to civilians, said the governor of Kocaeli Seddar Yavuz According to AFP.

The police According to AFP, the families of the hostages who arrived at the edge of the cordoned off area wondered why a gunman defending the Palestinians would take factory workers hostage in Turkey, which has strongly supported the Gazans.

“Obviously he did this in the name of Islam, but it's people like him who harm Islam the most,” the father-in-law of a hostage Sedat Değirmenci told AFP.

“If you do this for Palestine, go there and fight,” mother of 26-year-old female hostage Cigdem Aydemir told AFP.

The factory belongs to the American Procter & Gamble company, which is known for its consumer goods. The company's brands include Always sanitary napkins, Ariel laundry detergents, Braun small appliances and Pampers diapers.