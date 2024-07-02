A question was received from a reader who said:

Does the employer have the right to include a condition in the contract terms, preventing the employee from working in the geographical area surrounding the company (the place where there are companies with the same interests), for at least two years after leaving the current job?

If the employee leaves work and does not abide by this condition, will he be punished? Or do the relevant authorities not recognize such additional conditions?

the answer :

Legal Advisor Dr. Youssef Al Sharif:

This condition is called the non-competition condition and it must be specified in place and duration and the assessment of whether the duration is reasonable or not, and is subject to the relevant authorities, but in all cases the employer has the right to include this condition in the contract, and the law prohibits competition even without a text in the contract, and if the worker does not abide by this clause, he will be subject to liability, especially if there is a disclosure of secrets or the attraction of clients from the previous employer.

You can send your inquiries to the email:

[email protected]