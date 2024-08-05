In command only at the end

Third seasonal victory after Croatia and Portugal and fourth career success in the Rally Finland for Sébastien Ogieralthough this last statement was one of the most unexpected for the eight-time French world champion, 2nd and 45 seconds behind his teammate Kalle Rovanperä, at least until the penultimate special stage.

Right at the end of this last stage, the Finn hit a stone that was in the middle of the trajectory, ending up against a tree and ruining the dream of his first career victory in Finland. A sensational twist, combined with the problems suffered by Elfyn Evans’ Toyota especially in the last two days, which offered a precious assist to Ogier, constantly in the podium zone throughout the Rally and with a final advantage of 40 seconds over Thierry Neuville

Prefer 2nd place to a win

“Winning in Finland is always nice, even if it’s not the way we would have liked. – He admitted – the team delivered an amazing car and dominated all weekend. Kalle and Jonne were on another level compared to the others and were very unlucky with this stone on the finish line. I feel sorry for my team, because we deserved a better result.. At the beginning of the season I lost a win in Sardinia and luckily I have now regained it here. I have been around for a long time to experience many results and emotions and I have been lucky to be on the right side of the equation most of the time, but not this time. Honestly I would have preferred to come second, but motorsport is sometimes unfair“