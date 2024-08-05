Over 70% of healthcare professionals dedicate themselves to their mandatory training during their free time: even if it is included in their professional duties, in fact, it is difficult to do it during working hours. Despite this, continuous updating does not have to be a sacrifice and summer holidays can be a very useful period to complete the 50 ECM credits of 2024. For this reason, Consulcesi Club recommends 5 training eBooks from its catalog, downloadable and easy to consult, which will help healthcare professionals reach their credits without having to give up their summer break. Simply download them from the Club platform, take them with you and read them under the umbrella; then, when you have the opportunity, you can take the knowledge confirmation test to obtain the credits directly on the Cogeaps website.

Since the pandemic – a note reports – the use of training for healthcare professionals has changed radically. ‘Smart’ formats have made their way into the working lives of professionals who increasingly want to dedicate quality time to their updating, without giving up their personal life. Already in the three-year training period 2020-2022, according to data from Formazione nella Sanità, there was a real boom in the remote use (Fad) of training courses, quintupling compared to the two previous three-year periods.

There were 10 million participations in Fad events compared to approximately 56 thousand courses provided. In comparison – it is written – the residential events were 126,600 with a total of participations that stands at 2 million and 340 thousand. “Professionals need a quality of life to put quality into practice in their work – says the president of Cogeaps, Roberto Monaco – The work shifts are exhausting and there are fewer and fewer professionals in the National Health System, the time for training must be managed carefully”.

Consulcesi Club has moved to keep up with the needs of health professionals – the note details – integrating its course catalog with digital training models in various formats: training film, interactive, multimedia, simulation, eBook and webinar. The eBook format, among these, allows you to carry the update with you on smartphones, tablets and PCs; consult the training content multiple times and, when you are ready, take the test completely independently. Obtaining the 50 ECM of the year in the summer has never been so easy.

The 5 eBooks selected by Consulcesi Club range across different topics with high medical-scientific content. 1. Practical guide to Covid-19 for healthcare professionals – 27 Ecm; with a new summer increase in Covid-19 cases, this course created in partnership with Simedet provides guidelines and protocols for a multidisciplinary and multi-professional approach to managing new cases; 2. Anti-stress theory and practice – 6 Ecm: the course provides the technical-practical skills to manage stress, recognize its types and develop a long-term management strategy; 3. Anuptaphobia, the fear of being alone – 10.5 Ecm: among the greatest fears of our century, this course addresses anuptaphobia with a psychological approach aimed at recognizing the symptoms and providing treatment.

And again: 4. Antiaging diagnostics and nutritional and integrative strategies – 4 Ecm; the course provides the tools for diagnosing aging and nutritional and integrative strategies to manage the problem. 5. Smiling at life: smile therapy in care settings – 3 Ecm. This course addresses the thorny issue of patient management, which often involves humane and comprehensive treatment, aimed at positivity.