Mazón gets involved with DANA’s food: he reveals that he has secret meetings that he does not publish on the Transparency portal

The president of the Generalitat Valenciana and leader of the PPCV, Carlos Mazón, maintains that “there is no change in version” about his meal at El Ventorro on October 29, DANA day. “There is nothing to hide,” stated the regional leader, asked about the invoice for the meeting, which the Generalitat will not show because it defends that it was not part of its responsibilities in the Public Administration. Mazón attended the lunch, which was first private and then business, with a journalist in his capacity as president of the Popular Party of the Valencian Community, Transparencia states in a parliamentary response.

The regional leader intends that the changes in the story remain the result of a misunderstanding: “It is one thing that it has been published that the president of the Generalitat had a working lunch, but not as president of the Generalitat. It is a circumstance that I have never been asked about but that I have never denied,” he stated in Castellón this Wednesday. It was he himself who said on November 7, after it was published that he went to a private lunch after his meeting with the unions that “it was a working lunch. And that’s it”, before the cameras of various media outlets. In the Corts Valencianes, where he appeared as president of the Generalitat, he assured: “I kept my agenda fully aware of the situation.”

In the explanations about this meeting and the invoice, the leader of the popular parties has let it slip that he holds daily meetings that are not published in his institutional agenda. “As president of the Generalitat and as president of the party, I held that lunch as I usually hold many others. As everyone will understand, I regularly have conversations, meetings, encounters, not only with decision-makers, with media professionals, but with businessmen, with presidents of associations, which are not on the public agenda because the media are not invited. communication to work meetings of that nature, as they occur every day with complete normality.”

The Valencian transparency and good government law says that “the institutional and work agendas must be published, which must contain, at least, the date, description and location of the event or meeting, having to be published sufficiently in advance. In the event that the agenda cannot be made public in advance, publicity must be made a posterioriunless there are justified causes that prevent it.” Excluded from this obligation are “meetings for mere coordination and organization, those for the ordinary dispatch of matters, meetings necessary for the mere execution of contracts or agreements when they are with the awardee of the contract or the other parties to the agreement and the acts due. of an administrative nature.” The subjects of this obligation are “the administration of the Generalitat”.

Mazón stopped being president of the Generalitat for three hours on DANA day to go out for lunch as leader of the PP

The Valencian president also assures that it is up to the political groups to make proposals for the direction of the entity. According to the À Punt law, the groups propose the members of the Board of Directors in the Corts, and it is this body that elects the general director of the television, who then appoints the Consell de la Generalitat Valenciana.