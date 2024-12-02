Robbie Williams was this Monday’s guest on The Anthillwhere he presented his biographical film Better Manwhich will be released in theaters on January 1.

After talking about her with Pablo Motos, the presenter wanted remember the success that the British had with the boy band that gave him fame, Take Thatalong with Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald.

“Why were you chosen at 16 to be part of the band?”the presenter wanted to know. “The reality is that they took me for a wink,” confessed the artist.

“I went to do the casting and it didn’t go very well, the way it was going, As I walked out the door, I didn’t know what to do, I looked back and winked at the manager.“he recalled.

“He must have thought I had something and they caught me for that. If it weren’t for that wink of the eye, I would never have been part of Take That“, admitted the British.

Williams also commented on what he experienced at that time: “I fell into serious alcoholism. At that time I was 19-20 years old, it was the 90s and there was no talk of addictions or mental health. At 19 years old I realized I had an addiction problem.but I buried it and continued, no one talked about it.”

Motos pointed out that in the documentary, when starting with Take That, they say: “In five years we will hate each other to deathbut we will be immensely rich, is it true?”





“Yes, it’s true, but it was done poorly. I ended up with a lot of debt when I left the group. At 21 he was an alcoholic, a drug addict and owed £30,000“he noted.

Finally, the host of the Antena 3 program asked him: “How did you feel when the group was still without you? And you were in that complicated situation?”

“I didn’t feel anything, I was doing a lot of cocaine and I didn’t feel anything. Cocaine anesthetizes you and gives you a feeling of false confidence. “I had tunnel vision and I only saw success in front of me, even though my life was a complete disaster,” the guest concluded before performing live.