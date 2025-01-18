Capture of the viral video in which the owners of the roosters asked for their return after the theft in Valladolid

Civil Guard and Police have “indications” that they are being held, “but it is very difficult to pursue it”



01/18/2025



Updated at 2:22 p.m.





Cockfights. Yes. And not of those that perhaps young people are more familiar with in which the ability to rap improvising is demonstrated, but of those of real birds with feathers, although with the mutilated crests and stifles so that the…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only