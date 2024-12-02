The 7 rules for loading the dishwasher correctly: optimize space, cleaning and save

If for you putting on the dishwasher is like playing Tetris or putting together a giant puzzle, you are doing it right. Another thing is that the pieces don’t fit and the process becomes an odyssey. And, despite the fact that in the dishwasher everything has its compartment, no one has taught you how to organize it in the most efficient way. As a result, you may end up with dirty dishes, glasses full of cloudy water, and even broken dishes every time you use this appliance.

Without a doubt, the dishwasher can save you a lot of time, water and energy. It is a device that, although it may be giving you some discomfort now, when you master it it will only give you joy.

How to load the dishwasher

As we have mentioned, loading the dishwasher is like solving a puzzle. But this puzzle comes with the added difficulty that the pieces are slightly different, and very fragile. You must take several factors into account when being able to charge this appliance efficiently. The effort will be worth it, since you will soon learn to fill it with your eyes closed. It is something that you will notice due to the amount of time you will save, but your electricity and water bill will also notice it.





To achieve your goal, you will only have to follow these rules to load the dishwasher properly:

What to put in the dishwasher: Before loading your appliance, you should consider which dishes you can wash in the dishwasher. You should look for the “dishwasher safe” label on your plates, glasses and cutlery. If they cannot be washed in this appliance, you could damage or break your dishes forever. Pay special attention to plates and glasses with a printed pattern. Although they are indicated for machine washing, their design could fade over time. Anything that is not suitable for the dishwasher, consider washing it by hand. Distinguish between deep and flat plates: it is very likely that in the area for loading dishes in your dishwasher there is a section for deep plates and another for flat plates. You will be able to distinguish them because, in general, the rows for deep plates have a greater inclination. Separate deep and flat plates inside your dishwasher so they can fit more and be cleaned efficiently. Don’t put anything face up: remember to place all your glasses, pots and concave items face down. Otherwise, they will fill with dirty water from the dishwasher and the cleaning routine will be for nothing. Also make sure your glasses are securely anchored in the dishwasher, otherwise they may tip over. Be careful with cutlery: cutlery is a delicate part of the washing process. Most dishwashers have a removable basket, but we may wonder how to place the cutlery inside. You should place forks and spoons with the handle facing down, and the knives vice versa, with the handle facing up. With this your cutlery will be cleaned well and you will avoid accidents. If, on the other hand, your dishwasher has a tray, try not to stack your cutlery, and place it according to the dishwasher’s guides. Leave space in the dishwasher: although we have given tips to load the dishwasher as much as possible, you should keep in mind that you cannot overload the dishwasher. Otherwise, your dishes may not be washed properly. An indication that the dishwasher is too loaded is if the plates and glasses rub against each other and are crowded together. Respect the dishwasher’s guidelines when placing your plates and cutlery, since if your dishes collide with each other during washing you run the risk of breaking them. Whether or not to rinse the dishes: It is possible that, if you use a dishwasher, you rinse the dishes before putting them in this appliance. This is a step that will generally only waste water, so we recommend avoiding it. Instead, you can wipe the plates with a napkin before putting them in the dishwasher. Another thing is that loading your dishwasher is a process that lasts a whole week. If you have to leave your dishes in the dishwasher for a long time before turning it on, you may want to rinse the dishes. To waste as little water as possible, get a cleaning brush and turn on the tap just to wet the dish, removing dirt with the brush. Pay attention to maintenance: Finally, it is vital not to neglect the maintenance of your dishwasher. Check the manufacturer’s instructions to see how often it needs cleaning. If you have just arrived at a rented apartment that has a dishwasher, we recommend that you clean it before starting it, since these are very forgotten appliances when it comes to maintenance.





Which dishwasher to buy

Learning how to put the dishwasher on is simple, you just need to be methodical. But you should keep in mind that your routine of loading the dishwasher begins even before you have this appliance at home, so you should consider a series of things before buying it. Among other things, what size dishwasher you should buy:

Standard dishwasher: When you think of a dishwasher, the standard size, about 60 centimeters wide, may come to mind. These dimensions are perfect for families or those with more than three people.

Compact dishwasher: If you live alone or as a couple, you may have a hard time filling a standard dishwasher. There are compact dishwashers, less than 45 centimeters wide, cheaper than standard ones and which will be easier to fill.

Countertop dishwasher: Finally, if you use the dishwasher very occasionally and have space on the countertop, you can consider buying a countertop dishwasher. It is an even smaller device than the compact ones, which you can carry without having to bend down. Keep in mind that, like the others, it will need a water connection.

Another thing to consider when purchasing a dishwasher is its energy efficiency. Check the energy rating labels and let the staff at specialized establishments advise you. For some time now, the consumption scale has not gone from A+++ (the most efficient) to G (those who consume the most). The efficiency parameters have also been restored and now range from A (most efficient) to G (highest consumption).