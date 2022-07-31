Riccione train investment, the victims have not yet been identified

Sunday of tragedy at the Riccione station: two young people were overwhelmed and killed by a train High speed, just before 7, on the tracks. The victims have not yet been identified. Investigations underway by the railway police. The rail traffic is currently suspended.

Riccione train accident, the Freccia 9802 in transit from Pescara to Milan, had no stops at the station

The train, the Arrow 9802 in transit from Pescara to Milan, it had no stops at the Riccione station. Investigations of the Polfer of Bologna on the verification of the station’s cameras to ascertain the dynamics of the accident: according to initial information, the two young women were seen crossing the platforms, but the confirmation will come precisely from the videos. I will also be heard witnesses present at the station. Currently railway traffic is interrupted from Rimini to Cattolica.

