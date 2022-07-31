Another tile for Juve. After Pogba, Wes McKennie was also stopped yesterday. The Texan, who in Allegri’s plans should have made his debut in the night between yesterday and today against Real Madrid, did not take the field due to a dislocated shoulder. The dislocation has been reduced, but now the Texan midfielder will have to sit still for at least a month.

Among the illustrious forfeits against Real, it is also worth noting that of Szczesny, in the pits for muscle fatigue, with Perin who did not regret him. Even if the heaviest absence remains that of Paul Pogba, who will go to France tomorrow for the decisive medical consultation. On the basis of the new visit, the modalities of the intervention on the right knee which the Frenchman seems destined to solve the problem of the lateral meniscus accused during training last Saturday will be decided.