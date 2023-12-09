Automobili Lamborghini celebrates its 60th anniversary through art, presenting an ‘Opera Unica’ Revuelto: an unpublished piece of art presented during Art Basel Miami Beach 2023. Showcasing a highly customized version of the Revuelto, the first V12 plug-in hybrid HPEV (High Performance Electrified Vehicle) of the brand, this ‘Opera Unica’ has been conceived thanks to the concept and artistic development of Centro Stile under the direction of Lamborghini’s Ad Personam team.

The long-awaited Revuelto was launched earlier this year and with its plug-in hybrid technology it reaches a new level in terms of performance, sportiness and driving pleasure thanks to its unprecedented new architecture; innovative design, maximum efficiency aerodynamics and a new carbon chassis concept.

With 1,001 HP, the Revuelto is extremely agile and efficient both on the road and on the track.

Since its origins, Lamborghini has led innovation in the application of color. The hand-painted exterior of this Revuelto ‘Opera Unica’ goes from Viola Pasifae to Nero Helene, with brushstrokes of warm and cold colors for the details, a process that totals 76 hours of development and testing and a total of 435 hours of execution. A subtle 60th anniversary logo can be seen on the hood of the car.

Like the exterior, the interior offers a unique and artistic space. Playing with colors to build an asymmetrical design, the interior took an additional 220 hours to complete. To top off the two-tone leather interior in Nero Ade and Viola Acutus, the seat backs, door inserts and headliners are embroidered with the 60th anniversary logo using warm and cool colors to match those of the exterior. Even the start/stop button cover is now highlighted with the shaded colors of the brush strokes.

«We wanted to create something purely artistic using brushes and a combination of colors, as if the Revolto were a canvas. That is what fueled our inspiration for this special livery,” said Mitja Borkert, Design Director of Automobili Lamborghini. “With the dynamic hand-painted exterior we really emphasized the aerodynamics and speed of the car.”

This ‘Opera Unica’ Revuelto was unveiled in Miami Beach at a launch event that featured a selection of works of art commissioned by Automobili Lamborghini America dealers to celebrate the brand’s 60th anniversary.