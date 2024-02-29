According to researchers, the maximum speed of 100 km/h has no effect. Well, why are we doing it then?

You can't implement a rule any better. The reduction of the maximum speed to 100 km/h was introduced during the corona lockdowns. You know, that period when you're coughing binge watching and occasionally answered an email from work at home.

Relatively quickly, the 100 km/h became 'the new normal', thanks to a VVD nitrogen minister. And from tomorrow the fines will increase, thanks to a VVD justice minister. Normally you have a lot of confidence in the power women of the liberals, but in both cases experts say that it is all pointless. The Public Prosecution Service believes that the cabinet should stop increasing the fines and today we hear that the maximum speed of 100 km/h makes no sense!

Maximum speed of 100 km/h 'negligible effect'

The Telegraph speaks of a 'devastating report' that is 'rattling on all sides'. This is evident from conclusions from the RIVM, the Netherlands Environmental Assessment Agency and Wageningen University. The big problem is that the draconian measures have a lot of influence on people's quality of life (that's our opinion), but the benefits of nature appear to be unmeasurable. Please note: this does not mean that there are no improvements (but that does sound nice). Also important: the nitrogen targets will certainly not be achieved if nothing is done.

For us Autobloggers, lowering the speed limit is the biggest thorn in our side. From 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM you are only allowed to travel along the 'highway' at a snail's pace. The calculation shows that the environmental effect is negligible. But guys, why are we doing it?

Wandering policy

We present it in a very populist manner, of course. We are not here to provide solutions, but to point out that festering spot. Those two VVD measures are very close to each other. From 130 km/h to 100 km/h is a significant reduction in speed and a minor violation costs a lot of money. And even more from tomorrow. So much that Switzerland suddenly starts to become affordable in terms of fines and that even Siewert van Lienden finds it scandalous.

That pressure does something to a person. As if you want your children home at 4:00 PM, while all other children in Europe can come to the playground at 6:00 PM. And if they are late, you punish them disproportionately by sending them straight to bed without eating. In any case, harder than when they sell someone a bully. That is of course a comparison of nothing, but apparently comparable to the wandering policy.

