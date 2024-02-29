Metal waste trafficking: two arrests, 27 under investigation and 860 thousand euros seized

Two arrests house arrest, eleven vehicles seized beforehand, direct seizure of approximately 860 thousand euros, twenty-seven suspects and eight companies involved and subjected to investigation. It is the result of the investigation, directed by Rome prosecutor's office – District Anti-Mafia Directorate – and carried out by railway police of the Rome Department and by the forestry carabinieri of the Nipaaf of the Carabinieri Group of Viterbo, culminating in the issuing of an order from the investigating judge containing numerous precautionary measures. The men of the forestry carabinieri and the railway police of the compartments Lazio and Campania this morning they carried out measures to combat the trafficking of metal waste – lead and especially copper – between the province of Viterbo and the province of Caserta.

According to the reconstruction of the investigators, the activities organized for the illicit trafficking of waste originated in two plants in the Viterbo area, where large quantities of special and urban waste were systematically accepted and managed from which metals could be obtained. In particular, the waste was delivered by a plurality of subjects, in the absence of the required registration in the national register of environmental managers and in the absence of the required environmental documentation; the waste was then managed in the Viterbo plants in breach of the provisions of the authorizations and the relevant decree and by omitting the correct compilation of the registers.

According to investigators, many unwanted wastes were disposed of illegally in the Viterbo area through abandonment or burning on the ground.. According to what the investigators report in a note, the metal waste was sold to a company in the Caserta area, despite the absence of adequate recovery and/or treatment operations necessary for the cessation of waste status, and was further destined and marketed in a another neighboring factory.