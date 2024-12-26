Health professionals have agreed that the drop in temperatures impacts people’s health beyond the common cold, since it intensifies the discomfort and symptoms of some conditions such as psoriasis, osteoarthritis, chilblains or dermatitis.

For this reason, they have recommended that those who suffer from them take several preventive measures such as keep extremities warm, wear appropriate clothing, keep skin hydrated or avoid prolonged exposure to extreme temperaturesamong others.

In depth

“Faced with cold, the body is forced to make additional efforts to regulate body temperature, which can further complicate those who already suffer from previous health conditions. In some cases, the symptoms of these diseases may intensify due to deterioration of blood circulation or muscle stiffness caused by low temperatures,” explained the specialist in Internal Medicine and E-Health Medical Manager of Cigna Healthcare Spain, Daniela Silva, to ‘Europa Press‘.

Regarding diseases that can worsen due to the cold, experts from Cigna Healthcare have pointed to Raynaud’s syndrome, characterized by pain, numbness and tingling in the hands and feet, which may become pale or bluish due to excessive constriction of blood vessels. Winter can cause episodes of Raynaud are more frequent and painful, which is why, as preventive measures, they have advised using thermal gloves, thick socks and insulated shoesas well as performing gentle exercises to stimulate circulation.

Another condition that is exacerbated is perniosisknown as chilblains, for which specialists have advised using waterproof clothing and footwear to avoid contact with moisture and keep the skin hydrated with creams that prevent cracking and reduce inflammation. Likewise, if you are allergic to cold, which can cause hives, itching or even breathing difficulties, it is advisable to avoid sudden changes in temperature and direct contact with cold water or icy surfaces.

In the face of respiratory conditions that can aggravate diseases such as asthma, chronic bronchitis or COPD, they have indicated that direct exposure to cold air should be avoided, use scarves or masks and, if you have prescribed treatments, such as inhalers, have them. always at hand. In the case of psoriasis, which causes the formation of thick, red, scaly plaques on various parts of the bodyhave pointed out, in addition to hydration, the use of humidifiers at home to avoid dryness in the environment.

More details

On the other hand, the more than seven million people who suffer from osteoarthritis in Spain also experience an increase in pain and stiffness in joints during winter. In this sense, a study from the Western University of Australia has shown that about 44 percent of patients with osteoarthritis present cold hyperalgesia, an increased sensitivity to pain in response to cold stimuli.

In this context, regenerative medicine can be a effective alternative through autologous micrografts, where the patient’s own tissues help to regenerate damaged articular cartilage. This innovative, minimally invasive treatment that lasts less than an hour allows relieve pain and improve joint mobility and functionality.

“Treatment with autologous micrografts is revolutionizing the management of osteoarthritis. It not only relieves pain, but slows degeneration and promotes tissue repair, offering a long-lasting and less invasive solution than traditional alternatives. Furthermore, thanks to the principles of similarity between the donor tissue and the recipient tissue “It is a unique therapeutic option in terms of results,” detailed the specialist in orthopedic and emergency medicine, Elías Muntean.

Likewise, the expert has listed a dozen practical tips that people with osteoarthritis can incorporate into your daily life to protect your joints in times of low temperatures. Among these, he has indicated to cover himself well using gloves and thermal clothing; walking, yoga, or exercises in warm water to maintain mobility; use dehumidifiers to control humidity at home; and apply hot compresses on local areas to relieve stiffness and pain.

Added to this list are food careincluding foods rich in omega-3 in the diet, which have anti-inflammatory properties; use canes, if necessary, when walking long distances to avoid overexertion; maintain a healthy weight that reduces the load on the joints; hydrate well so that the joints are also lubricated; avoid uncomfortable positions while sitting; and consult a specialist about innovative treatments that are available.

To take into account

For its part, the Official College of Podiatrists of Galicia (COPOGA) wanted to focus on the ailments that can affect the feet during the Christmas season, both due to the cold and the ingestion of copious amounts of food and alcoholic beverages. Specifically, podiatrists have warned about gout attacks, swelling due to fluid retention, muscle weakness or the appearance of reddish spots.

“A balanced diet and moderate alcohol consumption is essential for good health in general and feet in particular,” stated the president of the Colexio, Ana Requeijo. Furthermore, he highlighted that the moment any anomaly is detected in the feet, it is essential to go to a Podiatry professional to analyze the causes and apply the most appropriate specific treatment, with the aim of avoiding major consequences that may affect mobility and stability.

Furthermore, experts have pointed to the use of heelswhose abuse can cause swelling, corns, calluses, bunions, claw toes and even back pain or damage to the Achilles tendon, and footwear that does not adequately protect the feet from the cold, as it can cause dermatitis, eczema or chilblains. .

Thus, they have recommended using footwear that maintain foot temperature, choose a heel that provides stability when walking and that does not exceed four centimetersbuy footwear made of natural and flexible materials that adapt to the foot and check that the sole is non-slip to avoid slipping and walk safely on wet surfaces.