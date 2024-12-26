Contact dermatitis is a inflammatory reaction of the skin due to contact with an irritating substance or allergy. It is not contagious or serious but it can be very annoying. It is key to find the cause of the reaction (a metal, a soap, a perfume, a plant…) to be able to apply the appropriate treatment.

Causes of contact dermatitis

Exposure to an irritant or allergic substance

Contact dermatitis can be two types:

– Irritative. It is the most common and is an inflammatory reaction of the skin that turns red with burning or pain and itching. The skin may become dry or cracked. It is often due to work-related causes as it is a common condition among cleaners, hairdressers, gardeners, farmers, construction or metal workers, cooks or dental technicians.

– allergic. It occurs when the reaction is immune and is caused by an allergen that triggers an immune response that is reflected in the skin. Some triggering allergens are: formaldehydes in clothing or preservatives; personal hygiene products; floors; or medications. A variant is photoallergic contact dermatitis that appears when exposed to the sun and in contact with substances such as shaving lotions, sunscreens or perfumes.

Symptoms of contact dermatitis

Skin rash and others

The symptoms of contact dermatitis can be:

– Redness of the skin.

– Intense itching.

– Dry skin.

– Cracking or peeling of the skin.

– Skin inflammation.

If there is fever and oozing blisters, damage to the mucosa of the mouth or inflammation of the eyes or nasal passages, you should see a doctor immediately.

Diagnosis of contact dermatitis

Physical exam and skin patches

The dermatologist will perform a physical examination, ask for a description of symptoms, and perform diagnostic tests with skin patches that contain a small amount of allergen or substance to determine what triggers the reaction. They are removed after 48 hours and an initial assessment is made. The second is done two days later and one more after ten days to check for late reactions.

Another test is a skin culture to rule out other possible causes of the irritant or allergic reaction.

Contact dermatitis treatment and medication

Creams and antihistamines

Contact dermatitis can disappear without the need for treatment, but the regimen usually includes steroid creams to relieve the rash and which must be applied regularly one or more times a day for a specific period. In addition, relief from itching is treated with antihistamines and, if there is a bacterial infection, an antibiotic is prescribed.

Prevention of contact dermatitis

Avoid substances and allergens

Prevention measures indicate, above all, avoiding irritating substances and allergens. If you come into contact with these, you must wash your skin and rinse it completely. You can also use gloves or protective clothing and apply a moisturizing and/or barrier cream that has a protective effect. It is crucial not to scratch and try to relieve the itching and pain by applying cold to soothe the skin.

