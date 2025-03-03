03/03/2025



Surrounded by ducks in the Ebro delta and pertrechados with Quechua prismatic. Thus begins the interview that Gabriel Rufián has granted Jordi Évole And in which the Catalan politician reflects on his career, from his adolescence in Santa Coloma de Gramanet to his possible future in Republican Esquerra (ERC), through a present in which he does not spare criticism of the PSOE OA the Catalan right.

«I wanted to be Arturo Pérez-Reverte. There are many people who may not listen to it, but I read it ». It is one of the unexpected confessions with which Rufián has surprised during the interview, in which he has confessed to being more interested in those who think differently. «I know him, he is a good guy, curious to meet. We have common friends. In an imposition they introduced it to me. Just as I have met people like Garci, who seems to me a director with wonderful movies and in politics we are in the antipodes. Loquillo, we are also in the antipodes, but I consider that he has a brutal talent, ”he has cotinaudo.

In an interview in which he has addressed personal issues, such as that it was hard for him “Like an ambulance”. «With (Pedro) Sánchez, the most repeated phrase is ‘dare’. I told him: ‘Dare, if they are going to call you coup, secessionist, thief … », he said, before recognizing that, when ERC has governed Catalonia, they have not been” brave. “

On the current situation of Spanish politics, he regretted that “A right and ultra -right cycle will arriveunfortunately ». «We have to try to be a face again shame and, for that, you have to spend time. Being a face is fashionable, being racist. What is cool is to be a xenophobe, a macho. That is screwed. The first thing you have to do is tell these people to boast of being brave is that they are not. It’s ‘bulllying’. They are not patriots. It is not patriots to hate half of your country, ”he said.









In this analysis of the national political situation, he has also criticized the role of antagonistic parties to ERC in his autonomous community. «Just as it happens to the Spanish right, the Catalan right is thought that Catalonia is yours. It always behaves as a bad owner, which can evict you, It is believed that institutions are theirs. It happens to Junts and convergences, ”he said.

However, Rufián has also made self -criticism on the Catalan left and his own behavior in front and has admitted the error of not “not taking care of those and those who spoke for those outside of independence.” In this sense, he has censored that, at certain times, the separatist parties They have distributed “purity flesh”. «We have participated. I have participated. I am ashamed, ”he has admitted, before pointing out that they did not realize that to convince he had to use” seduction “and not” with sticks. “

Also on a personal level, Rufián has reflected on what he has been for him to become one of the most recognized faces of Spanish politics. «I have had an environment that has never let me go my head, but inside it was an idiot. I thought it was the hostthey were not fair to me, because I did and said great things. It happened to me for a while, ”he recognized.

«I domestic every day my ego. I have the ego of a truck. If I didn’t have it, I couldn’t dedicate myself to what I dedicate myself. At the same time, I have many insecurities that domesticate it. That poor child syndrome. You are not called to do this. Maybe it ends one day, ”he admitted.

To close the interview, Rufián pronounced on his future. “Have you touched the roof?” Evole asked him, who questions him about the time he will remain active. «I am a patient of politics, I’m going to die thinking about politics. I tire the dynamics of the matches. It is what ends up burning you, but I love politics. I will devote my time that those who put me tell me and while compensating for me with a cap and with a mask for life», He answered.

Regarding the possibility of attending Catalan elections as a candidate from ERC to the Generalitat, he said he felt “surprised” that more and more people ask. «I do not aspire to that and I think I may not serve. Although there are so many things that I thought I was not going to do and I have done … I work for Junqueras to be one day (…) The same tomorrow I am in a kiosk, ”he denied. However, Évole has insisted: “Can the other also happen?” “No, what’s going”Rufián has stressed.