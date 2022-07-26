











Located on Lake Victoria in East Africa, Migingo is the most densely populated island in the world. Smaller than a football field, the island is home to several hundred people from Uganda and Kenya. Both countries have territorial claims to this land, located near the Kenyan coast, which has valuable fishing rights. Ugandans, who make up about a third of the population, cohabit with Kenyans under the watchful eye of police from both nations. A report by Bastien Renouil with Séverine Bardon and Olivier Marzin.