Renova Energia, in judicial recovery, will pay on February 2, 2024, the semi-annual installments due on December 10, owed to creditors with a real guarantee. In a statement to the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), the company informed that the adjustment was added to the judicial recovery plan of the company and the subsidiaries that make up the Alto Sertão III wind complex, with the consent of the creditors.

The company also informed that the adjustment is limited to the payment method for creditors with real guarantees, and does not affect or change the payment methods provided for the company's other creditors.



#Renova #Energia #pay #creditors #real #guarantee #February