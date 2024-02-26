Dhe Car of the Year 2024 is called Renault Scénic. The model also won as Car of the Year well-known award with 329 points, just ahead of the BMW 5 Series with 308 points. The other candidates took the places by a clear margin. The most coveted prize in the automotive industry was awarded on Monday morning in a beautiful tradition at the Geneva Motor Show. It has been awarded since 1964. The jury, made up of 61 specialist journalists from 22 European countries, agreed that the Renault is the most attractive car of the year. She praises the practical talents of the electric Scénic and the fact that it has become relatively light despite the battery.

Head of development Gilles Le Borgne, visibly moved, spoke of “great recognition of our team performance. In 2020, Renault was deep in the red. This award is wonderful proof that we are on the right track. And we will deliver even more,” he said in Geneva. In fact, Renault will have a hot candidate again next year, as the R5 small electric car will be presented at the salon. The BMW representative was disappointed, as her 5 Series had even led at times in the voting that took place over several rounds. In the end, the BMW came in second place.

BYD in the final for the first time

All manufacturers that made it to the final brought their vehicles onto the stage, seven in number. Probably the biggest sensation was achieved by a manufacturer from China: the up-and-coming electrical brand BYD reached the final with its luxury model Seal.

The BMW 5 Series, BYD Seal, Kia EV 9, Peugeot 3008, Renault Scénic, Toyota C-HR and Volvo EX 30 were in the final. One can only speculate about the motives for being nominated for the shortlist; it is kept secret. Only the Car of the Year award is made public, each juror then writes down their evaluation, which can be viewed on the organization's homepage. The jury is always good for surprises, even ones that hurt. This year, for example, the 5er was BMW in the final, but its long-term rival Mercedes-Benz did not, the E-Class only made it into the top 15 of 28 candidates.



The Renault team in front of their winning car.

:



Image: Appel



Sympathy should not play a decisive role, but rather technical finesse, possibly also design, and definitely innovation. However, some jury members tend to give expensive vehicles few points because they only reach a few customers. This explains, among other things, why Mercedes-Benz and BMW, for example, have not made it to pole position for years despite their outstanding vehicles. There are members who think this is wrong, as German manufacturers shape the world market.







The jurors are experienced and independent, the price cannot be influenced by the industry, and there are no industry sponsors. The organization, which is supported by the participating media, bears the costs itself. The focus is on the consumer; the quality assessment should be for them. This does not rule out the possibility of winners being chosen who later turn out to be sales flops.