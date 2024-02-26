It wasn't an easy time for Gianni Sperti and his sister Cinzia, but now they are finally free

He was a guest at very truethe TV program hosted by Silvia Toffanin, together with her sister Cinzia. Gianni Sperti she wanted to talk about how solid and indissoluble their relationship is and how it protected her from a toxic and dangerous love.

Credit: Very true

Gianni Sperti and Cinzia have always been bound by a great love, since childhood. She was there when he separated with Paola Barale and he was there when he couldn't free himself from that violent man.

The same sister of the well-known TV personality said:

Credit: Very true I didn't respect myself and I carried something that was a duty for a long time. I was with him for his children.

The brother's comment immediately arrived, underlining that the man was not his never liked it:

When the girls grew up, she woke up and realized that her life was more important than anything. I helped her and when she decided to do so she felt guilty. He was violent, we were afraid but we continued to act with the strength of the right side, with justice that was close to us, we were hurt but we never fell.



Gianni Sperti also denounced his sister's ex: the reason

Sperti then revealed that his sister's ex blamed him for their separation and he found himself forced to report him for stalking. Now, she confesses, she is no longer afraid when she leaves the house. It was tough, but now her sister is finally free from that toxic relationship. Not much is known about Cinzia's private life, she is a wonderful mother of Ben 5 children, who are Uncle Gianni's great love. One of her nieces is called Giada and she recently turned 18, the commentator of Men and Women had dedicated to the girl beautiful wordssharing them with all her many fans, to wish her a happy birthday.

Credit: Very true