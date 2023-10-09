Real Murcia has had little time to organize the trip to Ibiza, where tomorrow they will play (at 9:30 p.m.) the postponed match from matchday 4 that could not be played in mid-September due to the incident suffered by a plane on the runway of the airport of the balearic island. The Grana team could not fly and the Federation suspended the clash.

The Grana expedition will fly to Ibiza today at 5:20 p.m. after training, but will have to return to Murcia by ferry at 11 a.m. on Thursday due to the impossibility of finding enough tickets on any of the planes that will fly from Ibiza to the peninsula. . The fact that Thursday is October 12, a Hispanic holiday, and that Real Murcia needs 33 tickets has made everything much more difficult.

The club employees even looked for other combinations to travel to Ibiza on the same day of the match or return to nearby airports such as Valencia, but they did not find available places. Therefore, the Grana squad and coaching staff will arrive in Denia around two in the afternoon on Thursday and will have two and a half days to prepare for the clash that will face Algeciras next Sunday at home (12:00 p.m.).

On a sporting level, today it will be known whether coach Munúa can have players who were not in Mallorca like Montoro or Guarrotxena, and others who ended up injured like Rubio.